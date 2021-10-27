Wisconsin sweeps Nebraska, snaps Huskers' 10-game winning streak

Anna Smrek had her best match of the season to lead the No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 win against No. 6 Nebraska on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Smrek, the 6-foot-9 freshman from Canada, had a match-high 12 kills on .647 hitting. She also had four blocks.
The Badgers closed each set well. Wisconsin had a .229 hitting percentage and held Nebraska to .148 hitting.
Madi Kubik, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivirns had nine kills apiece for Nebraska.
The Badgers ended Nebraska’s 10-match winning streak to open the Big Ten season. The win evens Wisconsin and NU at 10-1 at the top of the conference standings.
Wednesday marked just the second time Nebraska has been swept this season (Louisville on Sept. 18).
Wisconsin has won six straight in the series, dating to Nebraska’s 2017 national championship season.
Nebraska’s serving wasn’t the weapon it needed to be to slow down a high-powered offense. The Huskers had seven service errors and no ace serves.
Wisconsin had the better start to the match, getting out to leads of 7-2 and 12-6 in the first set.
Behind serving runs from Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana, Nebraska got back into the set, setting up a great finish, with several long rallies won by both teams.
Nebraska tied the match at 22 when Madi Kubik and Kayla Caffey blocked Dana Rettke on a slide attack. But on the next point, Rettke came back and got a kill by tooling the block for her first kill. Later, the Badgers won another long rally on a tip by Sydney Hilley. That was defeating, because Nebraska had dug Rettke twice during the point. The set was tied again at 24 because Rettke served out. But the Badgers closed out the set with a kill by Grace Loberg and a free point when Nebraska had a ball handling error on set point.
Wisconsin was even better in the second set, coming up with four blocks and holding the Huskers to an .064 hitting percentage. Wisconsin’s lead was just 19-17 before the Badgers took control with a 5-0 run. The Badgers won the set to take a 2-0 match lead.
Nebraska led 11-7 in the first set. But the Badgers tied the set and then took the lead for good with a 4-0 run late in the set for a 21-18 lead.
