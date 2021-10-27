Wisconsin sweeps Nebraska, snaps Huskers' 10-game winning streak

Nebraska tied the match at 22 when Madi Kubik and Kayla Caffey blocked Dana Rettke on a slide attack. But on the next point, Rettke came back and got a kill by tooling the block for her first kill. Later, the Badgers won another long rally on a tip by Sydney Hilley. That was defeating, because Nebraska had dug Rettke twice during the point. The set was tied again at 24 because Rettke served out. But the Badgers closed out the set with a kill by Grace Loberg and a free point when Nebraska had a ball handling error on set point.

Wisconsin was even better in the second set, coming up with four blocks and holding the Huskers to an .064 hitting percentage. Wisconsin’s lead was just 19-17 before the Badgers took control with a 5-0 run. The Badgers won the set to take a 2-0 match lead.

Nebraska led 11-7 in the first set. But the Badgers tied the set and then took the lead for good with a 4-0 run late in the set for a 21-18 lead.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.