Wisconsin rolls to another sweep over NU in NCAA regional final

MADISON, Wis. — The Nebraska volleyball team was the latest victim on Wisconsin’s dominating run through the NCAA Tournament.
Outside hitter Molly Haggerty had 13 kills to lead the Badgers to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 win in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday evening.
Wisconsin is the only one of the 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament that hasn’t dropped a set through four matches.
The Badgers won the final five points of the third set, finishing off a third sweep of Nebraska this season.
Wisconsin advances to the Final Four for the third time in program history, and the first since 2013. And Nebraska has its string of Final Four appearances end at four.
The Huskers end the year with a 28-5 record.
Wisconsin had a .187 hitting percentage and held Nebraska to .062 hitting.
You have free articles remaining.
The Badgers served five ace serves.. Nebraska had just one ace with five serving errors.
Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun led Nebraska with 11 kills apiece.
Nebraska led 6-5 in the first set, but endured stress for the first time. Sydney Hilley served a 5-0 run, including two aces, that gave the Badgers a 10-6 lead they would never relinquish in the set.
Nebraska got its deficit to 13-12. But later Hilley returned to the serving line and led a 3-0 run with another ace for a 22-15 lead.
Wisconsin served five aces in the first set, and Nebraska had zero.
In the second set, Nebraska took a 10-7 lead, helped by its first ace from Kubik. Nebraska was beginning to stress the Badgers a little more with its serving. But after Nebraska led 21-20, Wisconsin won five of the final six rallies of the set to win 25-22 and take a 2-0 match lead.
Each of the final three rallies of the second set were Nebraska hitting errors, including Kubik hitting way long on set point.
Check back for updates and more photos to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.