Wisconsin outlasts Nebraska in five sets to capture its first national championship

After trailing 2-1, Nebraska extended the match by winning the fourth set 25-23, with Batenhorst getting the set-point kill after the Badgers rallied late.

In the deciding fifth set, the Badgers did what champions do, going on a 7-0 run that included racking up one more block and forcing Nebraska into a few more hitting errors.

Nebraska cuts the deficit to 9-5 when the Badgers made some errors, and then 10-6. The big point was when Nebraska got its deficit to 10-7, but then Kubik got blocked on a back-row attack. Then Grace Loberg pounded a kill through the block for 11-8 lead.

Nebraska had a great start to the match with a 5-1 lead in the first set. The Badgers improved its shaky passing to the start the match and took an 11-10 lead but never led again in the set. Nebraska surged ahead with a 5-0 run served by Lexi Rodriguez for a 16-10 lead.

Nebraska’s serving was strong enough that Wisconsin was having to send over free balls instead of swinging away for kills. And Nebraska was converting those free chances for kills at a high rate.