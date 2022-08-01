Wisconsin, Nebraska top Big Ten volleyball preseason poll

CHICAGO — They didn’t have to overthink it when coaches voted for the preseason poll in Big Ten volleyball this season.
Seven months after Wisconsin and Nebraska played in the national championship match, they’ll start the season as the top teams in the Big Ten in 2022.
Wisconsin is No. 1 in the poll, and Nebraska No. 2. Minnesota is No. 3, and Ohio State No. 4.
In addition to winning the national title last fall, the Badgers are the defending league champion, winning the league with a 17-3 record. Nebraska was second at 15-4.
Wisconsin has more to replace after graduating All-Americans Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes.
Nebraska’s most recent Big Ten title was in 2017.
Nebraska had three players chosen for the 15-player preseason all-conference team: outside hitter Madi Kubik, libero Lexi Rodriguez, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord. Kubik was the only player in the Big Ten unanimously chosen to the preseason team. Rodriguez was the Big Ten defense player of the year as a freshman last season.
Later on Monday Nebraska will meet with national media and local reporters at the first-ever Big Ten media days. Seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Kubik will join coach John Cook at the event.
BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL
Photos: Nebraska volleyball officially opens 2022 season with spring game in Grand Island
Nebraska players celebrate after a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik attempts to block a hit by Kansas' Rachel Langs during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers line up for the national anthem before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players watch a highlight reel on the video board before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Kelly Hunter leads a warmup drill before the Huskers played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kansas celebrates after scoring a point against Nebraska during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes (left) and Kelly Hunter help out with drills before a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fans enter into the Heartland Events Center before Nebraska played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dives for a short serve by Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers celebrate during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik (center) celebrates with her teammates after recording the match-winning kill during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The Huskers won 3-1.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (right) celebrates after recording a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over the net during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes shouts instructions to players during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over Kansas' Gracie Van Driel during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein hits the ball against Kansas' Karli Schmidt (left) during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball against Kansas during a spring exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island. Schwarzenbach will play for Long Beach State next season, but she helped the Huskers with depth in this April 23, 2022, scrimmage.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles hits the ball against Kansas' Lauren Dooley (second left) and Anezka Szabo during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans watch the first set of an April 23, 2022, spring exhibition match between Nebraska and Kansas at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
