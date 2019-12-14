Wisconsin ends Nebraska's Final Four streak with a third sweep of the Huskers

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook always seems to want his team chasing someone, especially during the long offseason.

For a while it was Penn State, and the Huskers caught them, winning nine of their last 10 matches against the Nittany Lions and two national titles since the last of Penn State’s seven. Then Nebraska was chasing Stanford after the Cardinal beat Nebraska by three points in the national championship match in 2018.

This offseason, it’s the Wisconsin Badgers whom Nebraska will be chasing, after the Badgers ended its season with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 win in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday.

The Badgers’ two earlier wins against Nebraska also prevented NU from winning the Big Ten title, and three of the Huskers' five losses came at the hands of the Big Ten champion.

The Badgers left no doubt which team was better, winning all nine sets in the series this season. And Wisconsin will bring back many of its best players next year.