Wisconsin comes from behind to top Nebraska in unofficial Big Ten championship game

Grace Loberg added 14 kills, and Devyn Robinson had 10.

Wisconsin had a .225 hitting percentage and held the Huskers to .168 hitting.

Nebraska led in ace serves 10-4. The Badgers topped the Huskers in kills (55-50), digs (63-55) and blocks (14-10).

“I thought it was a great match,” said Nebraska coach John Cook on the Huskers Radio Network. “We had our chances to win it. We could have won that 3-0. I’m really proud of our team, how hard we competed and how hard we played. You got to give Wisconsin a lot of credit. They made some great plays. Rettke made huge plays when they needed it. They had some great serves when they needed it and great digs and covers when they needed it.”

Nebraska’s strong start to the match had a lot to do with its serving. Nebraska served four aces in the set, including three from Keonilei Akana. Nebraska ended the first set on a 6-0 run that included three ace serves from Akana.

In the second set, Nebraska led 17-14, but the Huskers couldn’t hold on. That allowed the Badgers to tie the match and take back the momentum Nebraska had gotten on the road.

Nebraska had a couple of serving errors late in the set.