Wisconsin beats Nebraska volleyball to clinch at least a share of Big Ten title

The Nebraska volleyball team’s chances of winning a Big Ten title this season took a major hit after losing in four sets against Wisconsin on Friday.

The No. 5 Badgers won both of the close sets in the match to win 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 in Madison, Wisconsin.

So Wisconsin has clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. No. 11 Nebraska would need to beat Purdue on Saturday and have Wisconsin lose against Indiana to get a share of the Big Ten championship.

The Badgers have won three straight Big Ten titles, and have eight overall. Wisconsin is just the third Big Ten program to win three in a row, joining Illinois (1986-88) and Penn State (1996-99 and 2003-10).

Wisconsin can clinch the outright Big Ten title with a win against Indiana (10-20, 4-14 Big Ten) on Saturday.

Dana Rettke had 18 kills with a .484 hitting percentage to lead the Badgers. She also had seven blocks. Grace Loberg added 14 kills.

Wisconsin had a .225 hitting percentage and held the Huskers to .168 hitting.

Nebraska led in ace serves 10-4.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 15 kills. Lauren Stivrins added nine kills.