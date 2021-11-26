Wisconsin beats Nebraska volleyball to clinch at least a share of Big Ten title

The Nebraska volleyball team’s chances of winning a Big Ten title this season took a major hit after losing in four sets against Wisconsin on Friday.
The No. 5 Badgers won both of the close sets in the match to win 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 in Madison, Wisconsin.
So Wisconsin has clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. No. 11 Nebraska would need to beat Purdue on Saturday and have Wisconsin lose against Indiana to get a share of the Big Ten championship.
The Badgers have won three straight Big Ten titles, and have eight overall. Wisconsin is just the third Big Ten program to win three in a row, joining Illinois (1986-88) and Penn State (1996-99 and 2003-10).
Wisconsin can clinch the outright Big Ten title with a win against Indiana (10-20, 4-14 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Dana Rettke had 18 kills with a .484 hitting percentage to lead the Badgers. She also had seven blocks. Grace Loberg added 14 kills.
Wisconsin had a .225 hitting percentage and held the Huskers to .168 hitting.
Nebraska led in ace serves 10-4.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 15 kills. Lauren Stivrins added nine kills.
Nebraska’s great start to the match had a lot to do with its serving. Nebraska served four aces in the set, including three from Keonilei Akana. Nebraska ended the first set on a 6-0 run that included three ace serves from Akana.
The next two sets were close, and the Badgers won both.
In the second set, Nebraska led 17-14, but the Huskers couldn’t hold on. That allowed the Badgers to tie the match and take back the momentum Nebraska had got on the road.
The third set was close, too. But at the end of set Wisconsin got two big kills from its 6-foot-9 (Anna Smrek) and 6-8 players (Rettke).
Needing to win the fourth set to extend the match, Nebraska got off to a bad start because of poor passing. The Badgers took leads of 5-1 and 9-4 and finished off the four-set win.
Wisconsin has won seven straight in the series, dating back to Nebraska’s 2017 national championship season. The Badgers’ 2017 recruiting class has been successful against the Huskers, and many other teams. Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Loberg — each top-20 national recruits — have a 7-1 record against Nebraska. The super-seniors returned this fall determined to win the program’s first national championship in the sport.
