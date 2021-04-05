Will next season's Big Ten volleyball schedule be similar? John Cook weighs in

Four teams played 20 of their scheduled 22 matches. Michigan only got in 13.

Nebraska had six matches canceled due to COVID-19 issues for its opponents.

This season, the Big Ten schedule was different with teams playing the same team twice during the same week, usually on back-to-back days. That cut down on travel expenses and potential COVID exposure.

Nebraska had two series where it had a win and a loss, against Minnesota and Ohio State. Nebraska’s best win of the season, a sweep against No. 5 Minnesota, came after the Gophers beat Nebraska in four sets two days earlier.

What did Nebraska coach John Cook think of playing the same opponent back-to-back?

“In some ways I like it,” Cook said. “I like it that you have to be really good both nights, and there is definitely psychological things that happen whether you win the first or lose the first night. You saw all of the split weekends. Just (last week Northwestern against Maryland both matches) went five sets, and they split. I like it from that regard.”

Cook also liked that the weeks when you’re on the road you don’t have to travel late Friday after a match, and then play a new team the next day.