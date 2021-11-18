Why Nebraska's volleyball match vs. Rutgers on Saturday is canceled, and what it means moving forward

Ticket holders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the canceled match.

Next group of super seniors will have a decision to make: Nebraska has another set of players who will have a decision to make if they’ll come back and play for Nebraska this season.

Seniors Nicklin Hames, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach could each return for the 2022 season due to the eligibility freeze last season. It’s unlikely they all will. Last season just two of the four seniors returned. This time the players would have to wait seven months for the next season to begin, instead of just three months.

Cook said if the players are considering coming back they’ll have a discussion with the coaches.

“We got to find out what their motivation is,” said Cook on Thursday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “What there why is, and what they want to do? They’re not ready to decide now.”

Each of the three would likely have a chance to play professionally, even if it’s not in the top leagues. But for the most marketable Nebraska volleyball players, they can also make money by staying at Nebraska.