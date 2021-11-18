Why Nebraska's volleyball match vs. Rutgers on Saturday is canceled, and what it means moving forward

The Nebraska volleyball team won’t be playing a match as scheduled on Saturday and instead gets a forfeit win against Rutgers.
Rutgers canceled both of its matches this week due to non-COVID-19 related illness impacting several people in the program. The decision was based on guidance from Rutgers' medical staff and the low number of Rutgers players available to play.
The match will go down as a forfeit for Rutgers, and Nebraska will be credited with a win in the Big Ten standings. However, Nebraska will not be credited for a win in the NCAA RPI rankings, which is one factor in determining NCAA Tournament seeding.
With three scheduled matches remaining, Nebraska has a 19-6 record. On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers canceled Friday’s match at Minnesota, so it wasn’t a surprise a few hours later when its other match of the weekend was canceled.
Nebraska still plays Friday, with an 8 p.m. match against No. 15 Penn State on the Big Ten Network. Nebraska will now hold its senior day for five players at the conclusion of that match.
Nebraska also had its first match of the season against Tulsa canceled. That match was a no contest, and Nebraska was not credited with a win.
Last season, Nebraska has six matches canceled due to COVID-19 issues for its opponents.
Ticket holders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the canceled match.
Next group of super seniors will have a decision to make: Nebraska has another set of players who will have a decision to make if they’ll come back and play for Nebraska this season.
Seniors Nicklin Hames, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach could each return for the 2022 season due to the eligibility freeze last season. It’s unlikely they all will. Last season just two of the four seniors returned. This time the players would have to wait seven months for the next season to begin, instead of just three months.
Cook said if the players are considering coming back they’ll have a discussion with the coaches.
“We got to find out what their motivation is,” said Cook on Thursday during the Nebraska volleyball radio show. “What there why is, and what they want to do? They’re not ready to decide now.”
Each of the three would likely have a chance to play professionally, even if it’s not in the top leagues. But for the most marketable Nebraska volleyball players, they can also make money by staying at Nebraska.
“The reality is they probably could make as much money playing volleyball here with the NIL then going pro, and not go to some of the places they have to go as first-year professionals,” Cook said.
Nebraska will also be back at the NCAA limit of 12 scholarship players next season.
“Some of them we may not have a scholarship, so are you willing to pay your way?” Cook said. “Now the great thing about Nebraska is the way this deal works they would only really have to pay (one) semester.”
Change in attack for Penn State: Penn State has one of the best players in the league in 6-foot-4 middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord. She leads the league with an impressive .470 hitting percentage. Cook says Hord could be a player who ends up with the United States national team in the future.
In the past, Penn State has been known for running a slower offense that makes them more predictable. But that’s changed this season.
“I’ve never seen them go this fast before,” Cook said.
