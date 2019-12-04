Where to find Nebraska volleyball's NCAA Tournament run on TV

×
Nebraska’s matches in the NCAA volleyball tournament this weekend will be televised on NET, the Nebraska athletic department announced Wednesday.
Nebraska plays Ball State in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday. If the Huskers advance to Saturday's 7 p.m. second-round match against the winner of Missouri-Northern Iowa, that match will also be televised on NET.
Brent Wagner
Sports reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
