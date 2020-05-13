When the college volleyball season begins, will Nebraska have an advantage?

Nebraska’s team in 2019 was always kind of viewed as a two-year team, with the second year being the 2020 season. Nebraska didn’t have any seniors last season, but defensive specialist Megan Miller transfered during the offseason.

Just minutes after Nebraska’s season ended last year with a three-set loss against Wisconsin in the NCAA Elite Eight, Cook drew a football field on the whiteboard in the locker room. He told the players they were at the 50-yard line now, they’ve got one more year to go, and the goal is to get to Omaha — the site of the 2020 NCAA Final Four.

Now the second season is here, and Cook expects Nebraska to have a really good team.

“Having the core return, and bringing (associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand) back, I just think this team is going to be on a mission," Cook said.

“We’ve got experience at every position, and there is still going to be some good competition. We learned a lot of great lessons last year. It’s very clear in our heads what we have to do to be able to get to a Final Four, and compete for a national championship. All of our players understand what they have to do, and the level we have to play at.”