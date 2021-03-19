What's it like playing in an empty Devaney Center? Huskers, Cook have learned to adjust

When the Nebraska volleyball team played its first home match of the season six weeks ago, one of the takeaways was that this may be even harder than we thought because of the absence of fans.

That’s probably especially true for the Huskers, who are used to getting so much energy early during a match, and then a late push in a close match, from their 8,000 supporters at the Devaney Sports Center.

For the first time in decades, the Huskers are playing home matches without thousands of fans watching due to Big Ten rules in place due to COVID-19 limiting the crowd to mostly the families and some friends of the players and staff. The families are seated in the second level above the team benches.

Saturday’s match against Iowa will be the Huskers’ seventh home match, and sophomore Madi Kubik says it still doesn’t feel right.

"I don’t think it ever feels any more regular," Kubik said. "I just feel like I miss playing in Devaney when it feels like Devaney. But I think we’ve got better as a team being able to bring our own energy and recognizing that we’re not going to get it from 8,000 fans."

Fifth-ranked Nebraska also played Iowa (3-12) on Wednesday, with the Huskers winning 3-0 on the road.