What you need to know about Nebraska's match against Wisconsin in the Elite Eight

The only thing standing between Nebraska and an unprecedented fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Final Four is Wisconsin, and what a roadblock the Badgers are.
Wisconsin has given Nebraska two of its four losses this season — each match was 3-0 — and is the only program that’s swept Nebraska in the past five years.
And it’s not just this season when the Huskers have had trouble with Wisconsin. Nebraska has a 2-6 record against Wisconsin in the past six years, and has lost four straight matches against the Badgers.
Nebraska has been a top-10 defense in the nation in about every match this season with the exception of when it plays the Badgers. In two matches against Nebraska, the Badgers averaged a .351 hitting percentage. For every other opponent combined, Nebraska is holding opponents to an average hitting percentage of .138.
The Badgers have thrived hitting over Nebraska’s smallest blocker, setter Nicklin Hames.
Wisconsin has the Big Ten player of the year in 6-foot-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke and the conference setter of the year in Sydney Hilley.
The Badgers are in position to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2013. In two of the last three years, Wisconsin has come up just short by losing in the Elite Eight, including a five-set loss against Stanford in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2016.
During the first two Nebraska-Wisconsin matches this season, there were times when the Huskers weren’t playing well, but the sets were still close. Can they win a close set early in the match and get some momentum?
The season wasn’t all perfect for the Big Ten champion Badgers, including just a 4-4 record to begin the season, and a four-set loss against an Ohio State team that later fired its coach after a losing season.
Wisconsin is the more experienced team, with mostly junior and seniors playing. Now the Badgers will see if they can live up to their potential in 2019, reach the Final Four, and end its Big Ten rivals’ string of Final Four appearances.
Wisconsin outside hitter Molly Haggerty (23) hits the ball against Texas A&M middle blocker Mallory Talbert (left) and opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush (14) during the NCAA Regional semifinals at UW Field House on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin.