What you need to know about Nebraska's match against Wisconsin in the Elite Eight

Nebraska (28-4) at Wisconsin (25-6)

The only thing standing between Nebraska and an unprecedented fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Final Four is Wisconsin, and what a roadblock the Badgers are.

Wisconsin has given Nebraska two of its four losses this season — each match was 3-0 — and is the only program that’s swept Nebraska in the past five years.

And it’s not just this season when the Huskers have had trouble with Wisconsin. Nebraska has a 2-6 record against Wisconsin in the past six years, and has lost four straight matches against the Badgers.

Nebraska has been a top-10 defense in the nation in about every match this season with the exception of when it plays the Badgers. In two matches against Nebraska, the Badgers averaged a .351 hitting percentage. For every other opponent combined, Nebraska is holding opponents to an average hitting percentage of .138.

The Badgers have thrived hitting over Nebraska’s smallest blocker, setter Nicklin Hames.

Wisconsin has the Big Ten player of the year in 6-foot-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke and the conference setter of the year in Sydney Hilley.

