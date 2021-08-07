'What we did last year was not good enough': Husker volleyball team focused on finishing in '21

The latest example of the high expectations the Nebraska volleyball program has for itself was revealed Saturday during the team’s media day.
Last season the Huskers came up one win short of reaching the NCAA Final Four, lost just twice during the regular season, and finished ranked sixth.
And the way the Huskers talk, it was all pretty horrible.
“What we did last year was not good enough. It’s going to have to be better,” coach John Cook said.
“The past couple of years we haven’t really played Nebraska volleyball. We haven’t finished at the end,” setter Nicklin Hames said.
So the Huskers will really go to work when they hold their first practice Monday.
The season is back in its normal spot in the fall after Nebraska played its full season during the spring semester due to COVID-19.
The previous season only ended about three months ago, so fatigue could be worth considering. But Cook is all gas and no brakes going into this season.
“We’re not happy with how the season (went), and how we played last year,” Cook said. “We felt like we got kind of a season robbed from us, in regards to no fans and so many cancellations and the way we played at the end.”
While many of the players are back from last season, Cook goes into the year not knowing exactly who will play. For certain, there will be a new right-side hitter, with Jazz Sweet and Riley Zuhn not returning.
The players who will get an early look at right-side hitter are senior Lexi Sun and freshmen Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein.
Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins is going to try and play despite having offseason back surgery, but she hasn’t been doing volleyball training yet and likely won’t be playing when the season begins.
“You may see a lot of different lineups this year trying to figure out what’s our best,” Cook said. “Last year we kind of knew, and there wasn’t a whole lot of options.”
There’s no shortage of talent on the team though, with 11 of the 16 players being top-25 ranked recruits.
“The thing I’m going to tell them today when we meet is pretty much there is no given starting positions,” Cook said. “You guys are all going to have to earn it. Like we have (posted in) our locker room, everything is earned; nothing is given.”
What does Cook expect the competition will be like for both starters, and the defensive specialist spots?
“I think it’s going to be a war every day,” he said.
That should bring out the best in everybody.
“You can’t come in and take a day off, cruise through practice, take a play off,” Cook said. “We had way too much of that last year. … I think it’s going to force them to have to perform. So as a coach you love that.”
Sun is already a four-year college starter and two-time All-American. But after she made the decision to return for the extra season, Cook told her she should plan on having a good summer of training and be ready to be challenged.
“Not only will the upperclassmen be pushing the freshmen, but the freshmen will also be pushing us to get better,” Sun said. “I think that’s something that’s going to be really awesome about this team this year is we’re going to be able to get to that potential because we will be competing every single day in the gym. I’m excited to compete.”
Nebraska may need to improve just to keep up with the top pack in college volleyball this season with so many of the seniors across the country returning for an extra season. National champion Kentucky had two first-team All-Americans (Madison Lilley and Avery Skinner) move on, but Texas and Wisconsin return most of their teams.
Hames felt like last year the mental side of the sport and teamwork held the Huskers back.
“We worked a lot this summer on holding each other more accountable, and how we can change those things,” she said. “We think that was the reason we’ve been struggling a little bit.”
Briefly
* Zuhn has medically retired from playing college volleyball but will still be a student at UNL, Cook said. Walk-on defensive specialist Emma Gabel also is no longer on the team.
* Freshman setter Kennedi Orr is cleared to play after having knee surgery last year but will be eased into two-a-day workouts.
