'What we did last year was not good enough': Husker volleyball team focused on finishing in '21

“I think it’s going to be a war every day,” he said.

That should bring out the best in everybody.

“You can’t come in and take a day off, cruise through practice, take a play off,” Cook said. “We had way too much of that last year. … I think it’s going to force them to have to perform. So as a coach you love that.”

Sun is already a four-year college starter and two-time All-American. But after she made the decision to return for the extra season, Cook told her she should plan on having a good summer of training and be ready to be challenged.

“Not only will the upperclassmen be pushing the freshmen, but the freshmen will also be pushing us to get better,” Sun said. “I think that’s something that’s going to be really awesome about this team this year is we’re going to be able to get to that potential because we will be competing every single day in the gym. I’m excited to compete.”