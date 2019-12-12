You are the owner of this article.
What to know before Nebraska's match against Hawaii
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12

Nebraska middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball on Thursday during practice at UW Field House.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska (27-4) vs. Hawaii (26-3)

Hawaii is Nebraska’s next step in the Huskers’ hope of reaching a fifth consecutive NCAA Final Four.

The Rainbow Wahine is on a 13-match winning streak, including beating San Diego in three sets in the second round. Earlier in the year, Nebraska needed five sets to defeat San Diego.

“We’re excited to play Hawaii,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “When I think about Hawaii and Nebraska, those are two great traditional volleyball programs. I think Nebraska and Hawaii do it as well as anybody in how they support volleyball and how important it is. It’s an honor to play Hawaii."

Some of best wins for Hawaii include Washington, UCLA and Missouri. Hawaii was swept by now-No. 1 Baylor.

In facing the Rainbow Wahine, Cook expects to see a team with players talented at each of the skills.

“They have great serving, passing, ball control, defense,” Cook said. “They’re running a (two-setter offense) so they have a lot of hitters that can score and they have two senior setters that are very experienced. One of them (Norene Iosia) sometimes plays in the front row. So you have big hitters, small hitters, hitters that hit hard, hitters that move it around.”

— Brent C. Wagner

