What to expect at the Red-White volleyball scrimmage, which marks a return of fans

Nebraska volleyball player Nicklin Hames says she gets goosebumps just thinking about fans returning to the Devaney Sports Center to attend matches.
That didn’t happen last season. Attendance was limited to a few hundred friends and family for matches due to COVID-19, but Husker volleyball fans are back, beginning on Saturday for the Red-White Scrimmage at 6 p.m.
Most Husker volleyball fans were last in the building for a match during the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience running out into Devaney and hearing everyone cheer for you when you run out,” said Hames, a three-year starter at setter from Maryville, Tennessee. “It’s just insane to see all of the people there, no matter what time it is or what day, it is filled. It’s packed, which is just insane to me.”
In high school, some of Nebraska’s players only had a few hundred fans at their matches.
On Saturday, more than 7,000 will be in attendance for a scrimmage.
For Nebraska’s six freshmen, the scrimmage will help them settle into what it’s like to play with fans all around you.
“When you play in front of that many fans, the nerves are there, so having the Red-White where we play in front of fans is so important so that you’re used to having that pressure of the fans and you can get more comfortable being in the environment,” Hames said.
And with decisions still to be made about the lineup for next week’s season-opening matches, Nebraska coach John Cook expects to have a longer scrimmage than in most years, possibly going four or five sets. Usually, they limit the action to a few hours so the players can sign autographs for at least one hour.
There won’t be autographs after the scrimmage this season as a COVID-19 precaution, but Cook says there will be a few other things planned for some interaction between the team and fans during the match.
Through two weeks of practice, Hames has spoken to how fierce the action has been, helping each player improve.
“I feel like I’m a pretty competitive person, so when I play with other competitive people, I feel like my level rises and I just really enjoy it,” she said.
Cook encourages wearing a mask to match: In a video posted on social media this week, Cook encouraged fans who are attending the scrimmage to wear masks to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re going to try and take every precaution that we can,” said Cook in the video. “Our players are going to be wearing masks when they’re not in the match, and we would like you to consider wearing masks as well just to be safe so we don’t have a setback on our season.”
Cook wants the team to have the best chance to have a normal season.
“Let’s give every chance we have to have a great season because we want to win a national championship and a Big Ten championship,” he said.
Briefly
* Fans should plan to arrive at the Devaney Sports Center early to navigate some new parking. The parking lot that was north of the arena is being converted to Nebraska’s new outdoor track and field stadium. There is now public parking east of the Ice Box, in addition to several parking lots for those fans with volleyball parking permits.
* Those fans who would like to get a copy of the team poster should plan to arrive early. When the doors open at 4:30 p.m., there will be 400 posters available at the Husker shop in the concourse.
