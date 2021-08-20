What to expect at the Red-White volleyball scrimmage, which marks a return of fans

And with decisions still to be made about the lineup for next week’s season-opening matches, Nebraska coach John Cook expects to have a longer scrimmage than in most years, possibly going four or five sets. Usually, they limit the action to a few hours so the players can sign autographs for at least one hour.

There won’t be autographs after the scrimmage this season as a COVID-19 precaution, but Cook says there will be a few other things planned for some interaction between the team and fans during the match.

Through two weeks of practice, Hames has spoken to how fierce the action has been, helping each player improve.

“I feel like I’m a pretty competitive person, so when I play with other competitive people, I feel like my level rises and I just really enjoy it,” she said.

Cook encourages wearing a mask to match: In a video posted on social media this week, Cook encouraged fans who are attending the scrimmage to wear masks to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re going to try and take every precaution that we can,” said Cook in the video. “Our players are going to be wearing masks when they’re not in the match, and we would like you to consider wearing masks as well just to be safe so we don’t have a setback on our season.”