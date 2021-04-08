What’s the NCAA volleyball bubble going to look like? John Cook shares some insight

In five days, the Nebraska volleyball team will enter the volleyball bubble in Omaha.

All 48 teams in the NCAA Tournament this season are headed to Omaha for all six rounds, similar to how the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament were staged.

Nebraska's first match in the tournament is next Thursday, the second day of the event.

Having the whole tournament at one site allows for the same COVID-19 protocols and means the teams that play in the Final Four will have been in one city for the tournament instead of three.

This bubble won’t be as locked down as the NBA bubble was in Florida last summer, but teams will still have restrictions from both the NCAA and their schools.

Nebraska will stay at the Marriott, which is only a few blocks from the CHI Health Center Omaha, where all of the practices and matches will be played in both the massive convention center and the main arena.

Each winter, hundreds of club volleyball teams come to Omaha and play in tournaments at the convention center, moving in colorful packs together from their hotels to the arena.

