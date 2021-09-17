What John Cook sees as the 'bottom line' as Huskers seek to end rare losing streak

In the Big Ten, a good hitting percentage average for an outside hitter is .250, Cook said. If you can do that you’ll be all-conference, and it sure helps a team be at the top of the Big Ten when you have an all-conference outside hitter.

Right now Kubik has the best hitting percentage for a Nebraska outside hitter at .203.

Playing outside hitter isn’t easy. You get a lot of out-of-system sets that are hard to get kills on because you're going against two blockers.

But Nebraska needs more consistency from its outside hitters, and that process has been slowed some because Nebraska is still catching up after setter Nicklin Hames was injured.

“We’re getting there, and doing some good things,” Cook said. “And if we don’t get a good set we got to be able to manage better. That’s what the young ones need to learn. Because in high school and club they can get away with more stuff. Against teams like Stanford and Utah you can’t just error out of it. You got to find a way to keep it in play and be creative.”