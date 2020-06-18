Weights and COVID-19 cleared wrist bands, an inside look at the Nebraska volleyball team's return to work

It’s a process now when the 16 players on the Nebraska volleyball team show up on the UNL campus each afternoon to begin a workout.
First, the players meet as a group and lift weights and run. After that they’re on the volleyball court together for a player-led open gym, some days for more than 1½ hours.
But going through all the procedures to keep everyone safe from the COVID-19 virus is a lot better than the previous 12 weeks, when the players had to do workouts on their own and weren’t supposed to spend much time together.
The volleyball team is now in the second week of voluntary strength and conditioning workouts, with the team restarting its workouts one week after the football team did.
Hayley Densberger, a senior defensive specialist from Malcolm, shared the process for how the athletes get cleared each day before they can train.
“So every day before we enter the building we have to fill out a questionnaire, and then our trainer gets the questionnaire and it will flag her if anyone has symptoms, or has been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19,” Densberger said. “And then we get our temperatures checked and we get a wrist band to say that we’ve been checked. And then we go wash our hands, and make our way to the weight room. There is definitely a lot more steps put into it, but once we’re all in it's the same as any summer.”
The players lift weights at the Hawks Championship Center, the school’s football practice facility. Running takes place on the indoor field or outside at the football stadium.
From there the players go to the Devaney Sports Center. The NCAA rules don’t allow the coaches to be there now, so the players lead themselves in many of the same drills they’ll do once practice begins in August.
“We’re just getting reps, and doing different fundamental things right now,” said Densberger, who has played in 90 career matches and has 31 ace serves. “We’ve played 2-on-2 and 3-on-3, and very controlled stuff just so no one gets hurt right now. But we’re going to build up to playing 6-on-6. We’re just trying to get the new girls in the gym, and everyone that has been here before back in the gym.”
The players don’t have to help coach at Nebraska volleyball camps this summer, so they can spend more time on the court together.
Q&A with John Cook: Why it's important to be back as a team, what happens if a player gets the virus and more
“We’re doing a lot right now,” Densberger said. “I feel like we’re doing more than we have in the past.”
The players returned to Lincoln several days before they were scheduled to begin workouts and were tested for COVID-19. The first workout was on June 8. Densberger said there was an odd feeling during that first day back.
“I hate to say the word weird, but it was just very different because of all of the steps that we have to take to get back,” she said. “And they’re enforcing being 6 feet apart, and we weren’t supposed to gather or high-five, or anything. So that was weird, because we’re so close. But it was good to just be all back together as one group. And now we have all of the freshmen and (transfer Kayla Caffey) here. It was good to see everyone, and have everyone be in the same room again.”
Nebraska’s beach volleyball season and spring season were each canceled. During the time when the team couldn’t train together Densberger went home to Malcolm, a small town about 15 miles northwest of Lincoln. She did sprint workouts at the high school track, and lifted weights at home.
The team would meet via video conference on occasion. It was apparent how much the players missed each other.
“Every time we got on Zoom it was so good to see everyone,” Densberger said. “Last week we just discussed how grateful we are for being able to use facilities again, and getting back to a normal summer routine. We didn’t know if we’d have to keep working out by ourselves.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!