Weights and COVID-19 cleared wrist bands, an inside look at the Nebraska volleyball team's return to work

The players lift weights at the Hawks Championship Center, the school’s football practice facility. Running takes place on the indoor field or outside at the football stadium.

From there the players go to the Devaney Sports Center. The NCAA rules don’t allow the coaches to be there now, so the players lead themselves in many of the same drills they’ll do once practice begins in August.

“We’re just getting reps, and doing different fundamental things right now,” said Densberger, who has played in 90 career matches and has 31 ace serves. “We’ve played 2-on-2 and 3-on-3, and very controlled stuff just so no one gets hurt right now. But we’re going to build up to playing 6-on-6. We’re just trying to get the new girls in the gym, and everyone that has been here before back in the gym.”

The players don’t have to help coach at Nebraska volleyball camps this summer, so they can spend more time on the court together.

“We’re doing a lot right now,” Densberger said. “I feel like we’re doing more than we have in the past.”

The players returned to Lincoln several days before they were scheduled to begin workouts and were tested for COVID-19. The first workout was on June 8. Densberger said there was an odd feeling during that first day back.