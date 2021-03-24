'We won national championships with just three hitters': Who is the emergency backup for Huskers’ precarious pin hitter positions?

The 2000 championship team, with hitters Laura Pilakowski, Kim Behrends, Angie Oxley and Anna Schrad, was also low on depth.

“There were other years where you have injuries or people are out for a while,” Cook said. “We knew we were a little thin (this season). Capri leaving really hurt us, the timing of that and everything. It’s hard to make that up when somebody leaves. That made us thin. But we’ll survive.”

Nebraska won’t make any changes with how it trains, and the players may actually have to take more reps.

“The good thing is they know they’re never going to get subbed out,” Cook said.

The players know they have to be even more cautious now, Sweet said.

“We all know the responsibility we have just to stay healthy and do what we need to do with rehab and everything with that,” Sweet said. “Just take care of ourselves and make sure we’re doing what we need to do for the team.”

Sweet is back in the starting role she held the previous three seasons, before Zuhn beat her for the job to begin this season. Cook hopes she can have a big finish and write a great chapter for her career.