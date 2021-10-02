'We were thinking we weren't going to be good:' The story behind NU's 2000 national title team

The first of John Cook’s four national championships as Nebraska volleyball coach occurred nearly 21 years ago. It had all sorts of surprises.

The title came in Cook’s first season as coach in 2000, although he’d been working with the group before that after coming back to Nebraska in 1999 as Terry Pettit’s hand-picked successor.

Second, the Huskers weren’t supposed to be that good. Nebraska was ranked No. 6 to begin the season. Cook wasn’t expecting a title run, so in one of his first big decisions as coach, he redshirted his best player, Nancy Metcalf, after she came back to Lincoln after a summer of training with the United States national team.

“We were thinking we weren’t going to be that good,” Cook said this week. “That’s why we redshirted Nancy. She was in the final cut for the Olympics. They played all summer and she was beat up. I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t think we’re going to be that good, so let’s just redshirt Nancy to 2001.’

“(Greichaly Cepero) was going to be a first-year setter, I moved (Laura Pilakowski) from middle to outside. So we had all of these new positions and new players.”

But a determined group of players surprised its coach and the nation, and won the whole dang thing. The Huskers were good one year ahead of schedule.