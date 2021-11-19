"We were almost flawless" — Huskers start strong, then rally twice to continue their run against Penn State

Next week the Huskers play No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 6 Purdue.

“We’re going into a week where we control the destiny of how this Big Ten season ends,” said Husker captain Nicklin Hames. “We can win it all.”

Penn State must not like to see Nebraska as the next team on the schedule anymore. This makes four straight wins against Penn State for Nebraska, including two this season.

Entering its matches against Nebraska this season, Penn State had winning streaks of six and four matches, only to see those streaks end against the Huskers.

This is the Penn State program coached by the legendary Russ Rose, who once won four straight national championships. But Nebraska has won 11 of the last 12 matches in the series.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers against Penn State for the second time this season, finishing with 12 kills on Friday. Lauren Stivrins had another great match at Devaney on her super-senior night, finishing with six kills and a season-high seven blocks.

Lexi Sun added eight kills. Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey had seven kills, coming on just nine attempts. And she had two of Nebraska’s final three kills of the match as Nebraska rallied to win the close third set.