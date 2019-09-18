The version of the Stanford volleyball team that lost against Minnesota last week is not the version that Nebraska played on Wednesday.
This version of the Cardinal made fewer errors and passed Nebraska’s serves well enough to gets its highly talented hitters in better spots to kill balls, and so Stanford earned a four-set victory with a convincing finish, winning 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16 at the Devaney Sports Center.
If Stanford can win again on Saturday against BYU, the Cardinal may be headed back to the No. 1 ranking.
Two-time national player Kathryn Plummer had 19 kills, four ace serves and four blocks to lead the Stanford in a rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 match during the nonconference season.
Nebraska’s time at the No. 1 spot will probably be short-lived. The loss ended Nebraska’s 7-0 start to the season, but gives the Huskers a gauge for the level they have to go to over the next 10 weeks before the NCAA Tournament.
At the end of a long road trip, Stanford looked more like the reigning national champion that returned four All-Americans. Nebraska’s first lead of the match didn’t occur until 8-7 in the second set.
Stanford coach Kevin Hambly said the Cardinal played better in just about every way compared with the Minnesota match.
“We got blocked seven times and hit six balls out of bounds (on Wednesday),” Hambly said. “We hit a ton of balls out of bounds against Minnesota, so we were a lot cleaner offensively.
“And we passed a whole lot better. We passed really, really well against what I think is one of the better serving teams in the country. We were pretty pleased with how we attacked the court and our passing.”
In a match between the winners of the last four national championships, with two apiece, there were some moments of great back-and-forth play.
Nebraska freshman Madi Kubik had her best match with 14 kills. Her hitting percentage wasn’t great (.087), but she took some big swings, and Nebraska coach John Cook loved how she competed.
Lexi Sun, who had nine kills and hit .200, got some kills by swiping shots off the taller blockers, which she didn’t do as much of last season. Jazz Sweet had some big kills in big moments.
But in the sets that Nebraska lost, the Huskers were done in by giving up long scoring runs of 6-0 (first set), 5-0 (third set) and 7-0 (fourth set). Communication errors led to the Huskers getting aced twice in the close first set, and Nebraska wasn’t as aggressive hitting to start the match as it needed to be.
“I feel like we were going after it, but I feel like at times we would let a string of points get away from us,” said Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames. “I feel like overall we just need to be a lot more consistent with our serving and our passing and with everything that we’re doing. You see it in moments were we’re really great and we’re right there with them, and then we kind of go down a level.”
Stanford freshman outside hitter Kendall Kipp added 11 kills with just two errors on 29 attempts. Right-side hitter Audriana Fitzmorris had eight kills. Libero Morgan Hentz had 22 digs.
Stanford had a .294 hitting percentage, and Nebraska hit just .150. Stanford had 58 kills to Nebraska’s 48. The Huskers were aced seven times, and had just two aces.
Stanford was playing its fourth straight top-10 opponent, while Nebraska’s young team hadn’t been tested like that, and will still need some time to learn to win without two of the best Huskers ever in Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney.
“I think the biggest difference is Stanford plays consistent at a high level and doesn’t give you anything, and we’re not there yet,” Cook said. “We played glimpses of really good volleyball. We did some good things. I thought this was probably the best we’ve played all year. We didn’t get the result we want, but Stanford is really good. They get Jenna Gray the ball and she does a great job of running that team. They’ve got five attackers plus her that can hurt you if you’re not in the right spot or doing what you need to do.”
There was an arena record crowd of 8,632, topping the previous best from a Penn State match in 2014 by about 50.
“This crowd was great. Thanks for being so gracious hosts for us,” Hambly said. “We appreciate it, so thank you guys.”
Cook said it was an atmosphere like a NCAA Final Four match.
“The crowd was awesome even though Stanford was getting us pretty good in games three and four,” Cook said. “What a great environment for college volleyball.”