'We’re not taking for granted the times that we can get in the gym': Seniors trying to keep NU volleyball team on track

The truth is that almost every season for the Nebraska volleyball team is a big season.
Coach John Cook never shies away from saying the Huskers are chasing a championship at both the conference and national level.
But the 2020 season is one that sets up well for Nebraska to win at a high level. The Huskers return every starter from last year’s team that finished with a 28-5 record and was ranked No. 5 in the final poll. Then Nebraska added five new players in the offseason.
The NCAA Final Four is scheduled to be played in Omaha, which adds even more motivation for the Huskers to reach the final weekend of the season. History has been on their side when the Final Four has been in Omaha — Nebraska is 3-for-3 in appearances when Omaha has hosted the event, including national titles in 2006 and ’15.
Nebraska will have four seniors this season — Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger — and they’ve each played significant roles in their careers. The group has a combined seven appearances in a national championship match.
Stivrins is probably a once-a-decade player at the middle blocker position, a magical combination of athleticism, skill and determination. Sun was a No. 1-ranked recruit whom Nebraska got via transfer, and she made major improvements during her second season to earn third-team All-American honors.
When Sweet is at her best, her left-handed attack can be as dominating as anybody's on the team, and Densberger has helped the Huskers score points in bunches at times as a serving specialist.
Now, Nebraska has faced some adversity over the past four months, but it’s the same adversity that every team in the country had with the regular training schedule altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nebraska players have been able to return to campus, and for the past two weeks have had voluntary strength and conditioning workouts and unofficial practices on the court.
Now the seniors have to work to make sure all of the turmoil caused by the pandemic doesn’t affect what they want to accomplish during their final season.
'That’s virtually impossible to defend': Film session with John Cook shows what makes Lauren Stivrins so dominating
“I think having this little break from volleyball has really made us realize how much we do want it and love it,” Densberger said. “You can just tell when everyone is in the gym, there is a whole new mood I feel like and just a really good atmosphere. I think we’re all realizing, and we’re not taking for granted the times that we can get in the gym. Because we were kind of stripped of that, and everyone was during that time of all of this.”
And the work the players have to do in order to have a good season will include making good decisions outside of volleyball to reduce the chances of getting the virus. On a team with just 16 players, a few players having to isolate themselves because of a positive COVID-19 test could have a major impact on the season.
Densberger says it has been interesting to have this happen before her final season.
“There was a lot of uncertainties, and there still is, but the mentality we have right now is we’re just going to take it day by day and hope and pray for a season this year,” she said. “I have full belief, and full faith that we will have a season this year. It’s probably going to look a lot different than a normal season, but we’re just taking it day by day right now because we don’t have any control of what’s going to happen, so we might as well just put in the work.”
And while the outlook for the Huskers’ season is good, Nebraska’s team with most of the same players was swept three times by Wisconsin last season, including in the NCAA Elite Eight. And that’s the type of team Nebraska will probably have to beat to reach the Final Four.
What has been the motivation for the Huskers now that they’re back training together?
“I think how the Final Four is in Omaha; that’s a huge deal,” Densberger said. “And we didn’t get to where we wanted to last year, so we know we have to take it to another level this year to be more successful. So I think that’s a huge thing that all of us know, and we don’t even have to press that every day because every person on this team knows that we have to take it to another level.”
