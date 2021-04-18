'We proved a lot of people wrong': Without Stivrins, Nebraska sweeps into regional final

Three days earlier, Stivrins didn’t play in the final set of Nebraska’s match against Texas State, and Madi Kubik said the rest of the team was prepared for the fact that Stivrins isn’t 100% healthy for the tournament.

Stivrins was at Sunday’s match, but not in uniform. She spent time both sitting in a chair near the bench, but also was up encouraging her teammates.

With Stivrins out Callie Schwarzenbach returned to the starting lineup, which was the spot she played in before Kayla Caffey joined the team last offseason. Schwarzenbach is a more confident player now, Cook said, and it showed with her five blocks and three kills in a high-pressure situation.

Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 12 kills on a .345 hitting percentage. She also had a career-best five ace serves.

Jazz Sweet and Caffey added seven kills apiece. Setter Nicklin Hames did it all with 31 assists, four kills, 11 digs, three blocks and an ace serve. Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high 13 digs, and Hayley Desnberger had two ace serves.

There was some uncertainty about how the Huskers would do without Stivrins. Sun said it was a big accomplishment to win without her.