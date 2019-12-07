'We had to go as deep as we’ve had to go all year': Third-set rally sparks Nebraska to Sweet 16

Junior right-side hitter Jazz Sweet, who led the Huskers with 17 kills, came up huge in the third set. She had four kills on nine attempts and also three blocks, including on set point.

That set was stressful, Sweet said, but fun.

“I’m just having a lot of fun,” Sweet said. “I think those are some of the most fun matches you can play in. Although they’re really stressful. You come here to play games like that and come out on top.”

Nebraska trailed the entire third set before totally changing the set with an 8-0 run served by Nicklin Hames for a 14-11 lead. Nebraska had four blocks in that run, and Hames served an ace. Fans rose to their feet to cheer with each point that extended the run.

Nebraska led 24-20, but it wasn’t over. Missouri fought off two set points, and then took a 25-24 lead with a 5-0 run.

That was part of the end of the set when the teams combined to have 10 set points. Nebraska had seven, and Missouri three.

Nebraska’s poor passing meant Missouri was getting free balls, and the No. 3-ranked offense in the nation made the Huskers pay on those almost every time.