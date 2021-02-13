'We had to fight tonight': After losing first set, No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rallies to stay undefeated

Two-time All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins had 15 kills and a career-high 11 blocks to lead the No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team to a 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 win against Rutgers on Saturday in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Lexi Sun added 15 kills for Nebraska and Madi Kubik had 14.
Stivrins had just one hitting error on 24 attempts in the match for a .583 hitting percentage.
Stivrins was a key part of why Nebraska beat Rutgers twice on the weekend to improve to 6-0. In the two matches combined, Stivrins had 26 kills with just two hitting errors on 42 swings for a .571 hitting percentage.
In an impressive start to the season, Stivrins is averaging 3.40 kills per set with a .518 hitting percentage.
On Saturday, Nebraska had a season-high 15 blocks and 79 digs to hold Rutgers to a .129 hitting percentage. After Rutgers hit .400 in the first set, Rutgers hit minus-.088 and .022 the next two sets.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles had a season-best 20 digs, and Nicklin Hames added 17 digs to go with 49 assists. Keonilei Akana added 11 digs, the most in her freshman season.
Nebraska hit .261 for the match.
Nebraska had to rally in the match after Rutgers won the first set 25-22. It marked the first time in 10 matches since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014 that the Scarlet Knights won a set against Nebraska.
In the first set Nebraska led 16-12, but then Rutgers took the lead and control during a stretch when it won eight of 10 rallies.
Stivrins had two kills to pull the Huskers to within two points at 24-22. But the comeback came up short when Sun hit out on set point.
Nebraska’s serve-receive broke down again in the set, and the Huskers had several hitting errors. Nebraska was blocked three times and hit out four times in the first set.
The Huskers tied the match by winning the final seven points of the second set to win it 25-14.
NU coach John Cook credited Rutgers’ improvement under new coach Caitlin Schweihofer. She took over after C.J. Werenke was fired after Rutgers won just three Big Ten matches over its first six seasons in the league.
“I thought Rutgers played really well tonight,” said Cook on the Husker Sports Network. “They served really well, passed really well. They got some crafty hitters, and their setter did a really nice job. We had to fight tonight. It was a really good match and a good battle. They definitely earned and deserved to win (set) one. We played a little better and put more pressure on them (set) two and three, and then (set) four it was a battle all the way to the end.”
Callie Schwarzenbach started a middle blocker for Nebraska in place of Kayla Caffey. But Caffey still played briefly in the fourth set.
“We wanted to play Callie tonight, and then I wanted to see how Kayla could do coming in as a sub,” Cook said. “We like playing both of those guys. Callie gives us blocking; Kayla gives us offense. But I could tell right away (Caffey) wasn’t very warmed up and she looked a little lost. We’re going to have to continue to figure out how to use those guys depending on what we need.”
Schwarzenbach finished with four kills on .375 hitting and four blocks.
Riley Zuhn started again at right-side hitter, but after her hitting percentage dropped to .000 in the second set, she was replaced by senior Jazz Sweet. That meant Nebraska for a time was back to its 2019 starting lineup with Sweet and Schwarzenbach on the court.
Sweet was effective in her most extensive action this season with eight kills and a .429 hitting percentage. She also had two blocks.
Beka Kojadinovic led Rutgers (1-7) with 12 kills and 18 digs.
After three weeks of matches against teams in the bottom part of the league standings, the schedule gets more difficult for the Huskers with series against No. 5 Minnesota and No. 1 Wisconsin the next two weeks.
