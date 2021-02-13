'We had to fight tonight': After losing first set, No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rallies to stay undefeated

Nebraska hit .261 for the match.

Nebraska had to rally in the match after Rutgers won the first set 25-22. It marked the first time in 10 matches since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014 that the Scarlet Knights won a set against Nebraska.

In the first set Nebraska led 16-12, but then Rutgers took the lead and control during a stretch when it won eight of 10 rallies.

Stivrins had two kills to pull the Huskers to within two points at 24-22. But the comeback came up short when Sun hit out on set point.

Nebraska’s serve-receive broke down again in the set, and the Huskers had several hitting errors. Nebraska was blocked three times and hit out four times in the first set.

The Huskers tied the match by winning the final seven points of the second set to win it 25-14.

NU coach John Cook credited Rutgers’ improvement under new coach Caitlin Schweihofer. She took over after C.J. Werenke was fired after Rutgers won just three Big Ten matches over its first six seasons in the league.