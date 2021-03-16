'We got to overhaul the engine': Cook working to improve right-side hitter position for Nebraska volleyball team

If the right-side hitter position for the Nebraska volleyball team wasn’t already a concern, it was after the Huskers’ second loss of the season last weekend in a five-set defeat against Ohio State that left coach John Cook frustrated.
Now things probably aren’t nearly as bad as they may seem to some people. The Huskers (10-2) are still ranked fifth in the coaches poll.
But a key factor in how far Nebraska goes this season may be how much improvement the Huskers can make at the right-side hitter position in the final three weeks before the NCAA Tournament begins.
Nebraska’s play at the right-side hitter spot has been a bit of a roller coaster, with some impressive matches, kills and blocks, but also struggles. Sophomore Riley Zuhn and senior Jazz Sweet have each played the position but neither has been able to consistently produce enough to take total control of the spot, and there aren’t really any other options on the roster right now without moving a player from a different position.
During Saturday’s loss against Ohio State Zuhn started but was replaced by Sweet in the fourth set when Zuhn had a negative hitting percentage. They combined for just six kills with a .090 hitting percentage in the match.
“We had six kills from both of our right-side players (combined), so we’re going to have a hard time beating good teams with that,” Cook said. “We can’t rely on (Lexi Sun, Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik) to carry us.”
In the previous match, Sweet started for just the second time but was replaced when she had just one kill on eight attempts with three hitting errors. Zuhn played well in relief, with six kills on .357 hitting.
Zuhn has started most of the matches, and is averaging 1.40 kills per set with a .129 hitting percentage. Zuhn had a strong start to the season, and through four matches was hitting .290. The 6-foot-5 Zuhn has still had some good moments blocking, and ranks fourth for the Huskers with 27 blocks.
Sweet has 13 total kills and is hitting .103.
One of the ways Nebraska can compete with the top teams in the country is if its right-side hitter is hitting closer to .250.
As a freshman Sweet averaged 2.22 kills per set on .273 hitting as a starter on Nebraska’s national championship team. Last season was Sweet’s best year statistically with 2.77 kills per set on .278 hitting.
When Nebraska’s right-side hitters aren’t getting kills it’s a wasted opportunity during the rotations when Nebraska had three hitters in the front row with an outside hitter, middle blocker and right side.
Cook says there aren’t any reasons why Nebraska’s right-side hitters shouldn’t be more productive, such as the sets they're getting or due to having to take a lot of out-of-system sets that can lead to a lower hitting percentage.
“Nope. There is really no rhyme or reason,” Cook said. “Like I’ve said before it’s like you’re fine-tuning a race car, and right now we’re not running on all cylinders out there. We got to overhaul the engine, we got to retune it, we got to keep working at it. We got to get somebody with confidence going over there. That’s the only way I know how to do it.
“(Monday) in practice we had a major competition between Jazz and Riley and let them go at it trying to force somebody to step up and get in the compete-mindset as opposed to being worried about it I make a mistake or I’m not playing very well or whatever. That’s kind of how we’re approaching it.”
In three consecutive matches, Zuhn’s hitting percentage was .000, and in three of the past four matches, she’s had a negative hitting percentage.
Cook can’t pinpoint why Zuhn’s production as a hitter has dropped.
“It’s just always a process, you know,” Cook said. “I don’t have any explanations for that. All I know is those guys come in and work really hard. They’re working to get better and are spending extra time and we got to get it going.”