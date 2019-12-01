'We got to get there': Nebraska gets No. 5 NCAA tourney overall seed, could be on path to play Wisconsin

The beauty -- and stressful part -- about the NCAA volleyball tournament is that the path doesn’t always go as expected.

Like for Nebraska in 2011. That’s the year it was ranked No. 2 going into the NCAA Tournament, and mentally packing its bags for a trip to Honolulu in the second week after the bracket was announced. That trip never happened because Nebraska got upset by unranked Kansas State in the second round.

Or just last season. When the brackets came out, it looked like Nebraska would face a daunting challenge, having to play Minnesota on its home court in the Elite Eight. But Oregon knocked off the Gophers in the Sweet 16, and Nebraska got a much easier match in the Elite Eight on its way to the Final Four.

After the selection show Sunday evening Nebraska has a guide for what its NCAA Tournament path will look like in 2019, when it hopes to extend its program record of four straight Final Four appearances.

The path could again be quite daunting with the potential of playing Wisconsin — the only team that Nebraska couldn’t really hang with this season — on its home court in the Elite Eight. But that could only occur if both Nebraska and Wisconsin win their first three matches in the tournament.