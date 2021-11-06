'We got to get better': Nebraska volleyball team swept for third time this season

Even Lauren Stivrins had just three kills and a rare .000 hitting percentage on 14 attempts. Stivrins did have a match-high seven blocks.

In the first set, Kubik had kills on four straight rallies. She finished one kill shy of her season high.

“(Madi) was just playing really well and competing really hard and doing a great job,” Cook said. “The problem was nobody else was giving her support. That part is pretty disappointing. And our back-row people did not pass well tonight.”

Ohio State hit .230 and held Nebraska to .203.

In the first set, Ohio State had leads of 9-3 and 12-7. Nebraska rallied and took a 24-22 lead. But the Huskers let three set point chances slip away. Then Ohio State converted its first set point, winning the set 27-25. Ohio State won five of the last six points of the set.

Ohio State also won the second set to take a 2-0 lead. Nebraska really struggled with its serving and serve-receive in the second set.

Nebraska dug itself a hole in the third set when Gabby Gonzales served a 6-0 run for a 9-5 lead. Nebraska rallied and led 23-22. But the Buckeyes won the final three points of the match on an error and back-to-back kills by Rader.