'We got to get better': Nebraska volleyball team swept for third time this season

Outside hitter Rylee Rader had 15 kills to lead the No. 7 Ohio State volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-21, 25-23 win against No. 9 Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Nebraska had leads late in both the second and third sets, but couldn’t close the deal to extend the match.
Nebraska and Ohio State played each other in both football and volleyball on Saturday, with the Huskers losing both.
Nebraska (17-6, 11-3 Big Ten) was swept for the third time this season.
“Ohio State played really, really well tonight,” said Nebraska coach John Cook on the Huskers Radio Network. “We had our chances in all of the (sets). We had leads and just couldn’t execute. And Ohio State made plays.”
For Nebraska, Saturday’s match will end a stretch of five straight against ranked teams. The Huskers went 2-3 in that stretch, with losses against No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 11 Minnesota.
Nebraska will return to Lincoln and play unranked Maryland on Friday.
“We got to start getting better,” Cook said. “We get a week to train. We need some training time, because I think we’ve lost some of the things that were making us play at a really high level. We got to get better.”
Nebraska was really hurt Saturday by having 11 serving errors, and not having enough offense aside from Madi Kubik’s 19 kills. Lexi Sun was next for the Huskers with seven kills, hitting. 174. Kayla Caffey and Lindsay Krause had four kills apiece.
Even Lauren Stivrins had just three kills and a rare .000 hitting percentage on 14 attempts. Stivrins did have a match-high seven blocks.
In the first set, Kubik had kills on four straight rallies. She finished one kill shy of her season high.
“(Madi) was just playing really well and competing really hard and doing a great job,” Cook said. “The problem was nobody else was giving her support. That part is pretty disappointing. And our back-row people did not pass well tonight.”
Ohio State hit .230 and held Nebraska to .203.
In the first set, Ohio State had leads of 9-3 and 12-7. Nebraska rallied and took a 24-22 lead. But the Huskers let three set point chances slip away. Then Ohio State converted its first set point, winning the set 27-25. Ohio State won five of the last six points of the set.
Ohio State also won the second set to take a 2-0 lead. Nebraska really struggled with its serving and serve-receive in the second set.
Nebraska dug itself a hole in the third set when Gabby Gonzales served a 6-0 run for a 9-5 lead. Nebraska rallied and led 23-22. But the Buckeyes won the final three points of the match on an error and back-to-back kills by Rader.
“Radar just moves it around and hits off our block,” Cook said. “She made some really nice tips and played great tonight. Other than that, we did a really nice job on all of their other hitters. (Emily) Londot, who is their go-to (player), we held her down. They made plays. They out-served and -passed us.”
In the third set, Callie Schwarzenbach replaced Caffey at middle blocker.
“Kayla wasn’t doing anything,” Cook said. “Callie is a bigger block and has been practicing really well. We just thought we’d try to change it up, and I thought Callie did a nice job.”
Nebraska didn’t get an ace serve until early in the third set, by Lexi Rodriguez, and finished with just two ace serves.
— Brent C. Wagner