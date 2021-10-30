'We gave them a lot of momentum': Serving errors hurt Huskers in five-set loss against Minnesota

In the deciding fifth set on Saturday, the Minnesota volleyball team never trailed while finishing off a win against Nebraska in Minneapolis.
The No. 11 Gophers finished the fifth set on a 6-0 run for a 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 victory against No. 6 Nebraska.
Minnesota was the benefactor of three Nebraska serving errors in what began as a back-and-forth fifth set. Overall, Nebraska had 12 serving errors in a match that lasted three hours.
“Three net serves just sends a psychological message (that) we don’t want it,” said Nebraska coach John Cook on the Huskers Radio Network. “That was disappointing that we didn’t serve and thump when we needed to. We already had to take the momentum away from Minnesota, but we gave them a lot of momentum with those three errors. And then Minnesota played great the last five points.”
Nebraska had a rare 0-2 week, including Wednesday’s 3-0 loss against No. 3 Wisconsin. The loss drops the Huskers (16-5, 10-2 Big Ten) out of what had been a tie for first place in the Big Ten.
Outside hitter Jenna Wenaas led the Gophers with 22 kills. All-America right-side hitter Stephanie Samedy added 20 kills.
The Gophers made it hard to get a kill, coming up with 107 digs to hold the Huskers to .135 hitting. Nebraska had 36 hitting errors.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 15 kills. Lexi Sun added 12 kills after coming in to replace Ally Batenhorst, because Batenhorst had a .000 hitting percentage in the first set. Sun had some big kills. She had 43 attempts and finished with a .116 hitting percentage.
“Lexi finally decided she was going to play hard tonight,” Cook said. “It was good for her to come in, and she did some good things. She was also high-error, which a lot of our players were high-error.”
Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins also had 12 kills apiece. Kayla Caffey had 11 kills and nine blocks.
Lexi Rodriguez had 28 digs for Nebraska, and Nicklin Hames had 24 digs. Hames also had three blocks, two kills and two ace serves.
Minnesota had eight ace serves.
One of Nebraska’s best moments was at the end of the second set. First, Nebraska rallied from an 24-20 deficit to get back into the set, setting up the back-and-forth finish. Then Nebraska finally won the set in an unlikely way, on a block from Kenzie Knuckles. The 5-foot-8 defensive specialist made a rare trip into the front row because Nebraska had used all of its 15 allowed substitutions for the set. That was the first block of her career.
Nebraska was able to win two close sets, but overall was playing from behind too much.
“We played really hard, but they don’t give you medals for playing hard,” Cook said. “You have to find ways to win the games. We have to learn to be tougher and be able to take matches away on the road.”
— Brent C. Wagner