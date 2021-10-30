'We gave them a lot of momentum': Serving errors hurt Huskers in five-set loss against Minnesota

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 15 kills. Lexi Sun added 12 kills after coming in to replace Ally Batenhorst, because Batenhorst had a .000 hitting percentage in the first set. Sun had some big kills. She had 43 attempts and finished with a .116 hitting percentage.

“Lexi finally decided she was going to play hard tonight,” Cook said. “It was good for her to come in, and she did some good things. She was also high-error, which a lot of our players were high-error.”

Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins also had 12 kills apiece. Kayla Caffey had 11 kills and nine blocks.

Lexi Rodriguez had 28 digs for Nebraska, and Nicklin Hames had 24 digs. Hames also had three blocks, two kills and two ace serves.

Minnesota had eight ace serves.

One of Nebraska’s best moments was at the end of the second set. First, Nebraska rallied from an 24-20 deficit to get back into the set, setting up the back-and-forth finish. Then Nebraska finally won the set in an unlikely way, on a block from Kenzie Knuckles. The 5-foot-8 defensive specialist made a rare trip into the front row because Nebraska had used all of its 15 allowed substitutions for the set. That was the first block of her career.