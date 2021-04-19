'We couldn't stop them:' Behind offensive firepower, Texas ends Nebraska's season in Omaha

Texas was in control for most of the third set, winning 25-15 for a 2-1 match lead. Texas really turned around its serving troubles from the previous set, serving four aces, and also crushed back a couple of overpasses.

Cook said Nebraska had no answer for Fields, the right-side hitter who hit .630. When Nebraska’s serving couldn’t get Texas scrambling the Longhorns had all its big hitters at the net ready to go to work.

“They got two big, physical left-side hitters,” Cook said. “We’ve got Nickln blocking one of them three rotations, and Jazz blocking the other, and Jazz is not that big of a physical blocker. So we tried putting Lexi over there a few times. But that’s the biggest problem, and then every once in a while they fire it to the middle.”

The odd COVID-19 season, during which Nebraska had six matches canceled, meant the Huskers hadn’t faced enough big teams like Texas, Cook said, or learned to overcome adversity like they needed to against the Longhorns.

“I think we’re better than we were a year ago, but we haven’t had matches to build the toughness and mindset that you have to have to win these kind of matches,” Cook said. “And I think that really hurt us today.”

Hames said it was a sad ending to the season.