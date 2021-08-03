Waverly's Bekka Allick joins three other Husker recruits on youth national team roster

Bekka Allick has been chosen to play for the United States youth national team, which will compete next month at the FIVB U18 World Championship.

Allick, a senior middle blocker at Waverly and Nebraska volleyball commit, was one of four Husker recruits chosen for the 12-player roster.

The other three Nebraska commits are each in the junior class: Harper Murray (outside hitter from Ann Arbor, Michigan); Caroline Jurevicius (right-side hitter from Gates Mills, Ohio); Bergen Reilly (setter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota).

The team was chosen after a recent tryout for 24 players in Anaheim, California. The team will return to train in Anaheim beginning Sept. 16 at the National Team Training Center. The FIVB U18 World Championship is Sept. 20-29 in Durango, Mexico.

The United States is the defending champion after taking the title in 2019 (the first-ever gold for the U.S. in the event).

Of the 12 athletes on the roster, eight are committed to continue their volleyball careers at the collegiate level. Four athletes will compete at Nebraska, two at Minnesota, one at Florida and one at Penn State.

— Brent C. Wagner

