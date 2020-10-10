Watch now: Top volleyball recruits Krause, Kubik, put on a show in Omaha

OMAHA — Two of the top college volleyball recruits in the nation put on a show in a high school match Saturday.

For the first time in at least 10 years, Valley High (from West Des Moines, Iowa) left the state to play, which set up the opportunity for future Nebraska volleyball players and top-five national college recruits Lindsay Krause and Hayden Kubik to play against each other in the SkyHawk Invite at Omaha Skutt High School.

Krause is the well-known player from Omaha Skutt who for several years has drawn some comparisons to Husker great Jordan Larson because of the sound the ball made when Krause hit a volleyball in club gyms. Krause is the second-ranked recruit in the senior class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Nebraska coach John Cook felt so good about Krause that he made an early scholarship offer and she accepted about one month before she played her first high school match.

Valley’s Kubik had to wait to make her pledge to the Huskers because of new college volleyball recruiting rules, but committed in June just a few days after she was allowed to do so. Then one month later she got the No. 1 ranking in the junior class, meaning the Huskers have the No. 1 recruit in both the junior and senior classes. Husker setter pledge Kennedi Orr is No. 1 in the senior class.