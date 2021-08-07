Watch now: Takeaways from NU volleyball's media day, including fierce position battles

The Nebraska volleyball team officially kicked off the 2021-22 season with a media day event Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
What'd we learn from coach John Cook and the Huskers?
Jordan Larson had the game-ending kill, and the former Husker fell to her knees in celebration as her teammates poured onto the floor.
Stivrins has been recovering from offseason back surgery and hasn’t been able to do much training. But, she's a Husker for another year.
Two key starters have gone down with ankle injuries. Ex-Husker Larson says, "We knew it was going to take a lot of us to find a way to win."
The camp led by the fan-favorite All-Americans sold out in less than 24 hours this week: “I think the local stuff is the coolest part about (NIL).”
Despite missing two starters, the Americans played perhaps their best game of the tournament in a commanding sweep of the Dominican Republic.
Playing for Canada, Pavan and teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes finished the tournament fifth place with a 4-1 record.
Stivrins on the extent of her injury: "It wasn’t just when I was playing volleyball. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t do anything ... "
June 15 was the first day Division I volleyball coaches could talk to Class of 2023 prospects. The Huskers called Harper Murray at 12 a.m.
The other three Nebraska commits are each in the junior class: Harper Murray, Caroline Jurevicius and Bergen Reilly.
Add another No. 1 ranking for the Nebraska 2021 recruiting class — other notes include scheduling, right-side options and Alberts' take.
