Watch now: Nebraska isn’t a beach volleyball school, but Jaylen Reyes thinks these four Huskers could hang with the top-10 teams

One of Nebraska’s most unique sports is back.

The Nebraska beach volleyball team opened its season with two matches on Friday, with the Huskers beating Wayne State 5-0 and Park 4-1.

Nebraska didn’t play beach volleyball last season after the indoor season was moved to the spring. The Huskers’ 2020 beach season was cut short after 10 matches due to the pandemic.

Among the reasons beach volleyball is unique is that Nebraska plays its home matches on an indoor sand court during one of the coldest months of the year. Nebraska plays at the Hawks Championship Center, the school’s indoor football practice facility.

Also, each of Nebraska’s players were recruited to the school for a different sport — indoor volleyball.

And the Husker beach volleyball team doesn’t make any effort to qualify for the NCAA Championship in its sport, conceding that it’s not chasing a tourney berth even before the first match has been played, which is the complete opposite of the Husker volleyball team.

This is the seventh season beach volleyball has held an NCAA championship, and with the sport continuing to grow, the NCAA tournament field has doubled from eight teams to 16.

But Nebraska finishes its beach season well before the NCAA championship (May 4-8) and turns its focus back to training for the indoor season.

Many of the top-10 ranked beach teams are now made up of players that only play beach volleyball, and many of the top programs give out beach volleyball scholarships.

Still, Nebraska coach Jaylen Reyes believes the Huskers have a few players who are good enough in beach volleyball that they’d have a chance to make the lineup for one of the top-10 beach teams.

“I would bet Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles could be pretty good,” Reyes said. “(Freshman) Bekka Allick is kind of a joke in terms of how much she’s actually played and the stuff she can do and how she moves in the sand. There are not a lot of girls who are 6-foot-3 and can jump pretty well and move in this (sand). This stuff is pretty deep. This is Hermosa Beach, California, deep.

“I would say those three — and any volleyball team in the world would take Lexi Rodriguez. I’m not saying they’d be the No. 1 player at UCLA or USC, but those guys could definitely play.”

Nebraska’s No. 1 pair against Wayne State was Kubik and Knuckles, and with a 21-5, 21-18 victory they improved their all-time record together to 8-2 over three seasons.

Against Park, Allick and Rodriguez were in the No. 1 spot, and they won 21-16, 21-16.

Rodriguez, who as a freshman was one of the top liberos in the country for the Huskers’ NCAA runner-up team, hadn’t played much beach volleyball before the team started practicing last month.

“It’s completely different from indoor, but I think it’s fun,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like it’s helping us mentally because it’s challenging and we’re not used to it. And it’s good training.”

In beach volleyball, each player has to hit, serve and play defense.

“For me I get excited if I get a kill, just because I’ve never hit before — I’m a libero,” Rodriguez said.

There are fewer exciting moments during a beach match, and not as many long rallies due to all of the open court to hit to. But when you win a long rally it still feels really good.

“You work your butt off for 30 seconds, and when you get the point it’s relief and joy,” Rodriguez said.

Wayne State started its beach team three years ago for many of the same reasons as Nebraska, including that it allows you to train more hours each week during the offseason.

“It’s just endless team-building opportunities for our indoor team that we wouldn’t get the opportunity to do if we didn’t have this,” Wayne State coach Scott Kneifl said.

Later this season Wayne State will travel to Arizona to play several matches during spring break, and they’ve already accepted an invitation to play in the AVCA small college beach championships in Florida.

Next year the plan is to take the Wayne State beach team to Hawaii.

Wayne State doesn’t have an indoor beach court like the Huskers, so they had only practiced on the sand once, when it was warm enough to hit the two sand courts on campus.

They practice indoors by raising the net, moving in the lines and using the beach volleyball.

This is the second time Wayne State and Nebraska have played in beach.

“Most of our kids, if they’re not from Nebraska they’re from the Midwest,” Kneifl said. “And to get an opportunity to play against Nebraska in anything is a great experience.”

