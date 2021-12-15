Watch now: Huskers hit the practice floor ahead of Final Four match in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Final Four week has officially started for the Nebraska volleyball team.

The Huskers arrived here via charter airplane on Wednesday morning. Wednesday also included a news conference and a 90-minute practice. The practice is open to the public with about 300 people in attendance including fans and coaches in town for the AVCA convention.

Nebraska will play Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Nebraska also played in Columbus for the Final Four in 2016.

“We’re excited to be here,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “Pitt is a really good team and we're going to have a great challenge in front of us.”

