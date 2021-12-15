Watch now: Huskers hit the practice floor ahead of Final Four match in Ohio

The NCAA Final Four for college volleyball is at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, this week.
NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Final Four week has officially started for the Nebraska volleyball team.
The Huskers arrived here via charter airplane on Wednesday morning. Wednesday also included a news conference and a 90-minute practice. The practice is open to the public with about 300 people in attendance including fans and coaches in town for the AVCA convention.
Nebraska will play Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Nebraska also played in Columbus for the Final Four in 2016.
“We’re excited to be here,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “Pitt is a really good team and we're going to have a great challenge in front of us.”
