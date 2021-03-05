Watch now: How a viral TikTok video highlights Nebraska volleyball's 'awesome' program culture

“He thought it was so funny,” Stivrins said. “Even the next day he was like, ‘You guys got me so excited for the season. I can’t wait.’ He’s like, ‘Seeing you guys in jerseys again, that was so cool.’”

All but two of the players and coaches they called answered right away, Stivrins said. One called back later, but they’d already changed clothes.

“This team is so close like that,” Stivrins said. “We can call anyone at any time and they’re going to pick up.”

A sign of the team’s strong culture was when Nebraska beat No. 5 Minnesota two weeks ago, just two days after getting beat pretty badly by the same team.

And Cook says the team loves to train.

“I never think that they don’t want to be there,” Cook said. “I can give you years and dates that are imprinted in my brain of days and times when (past Nebraska teams) didn’t want to be there. But this group seems to really, really enjoy it. And I think it’s how we run our practices and how we structure it. They’re learning and getting better and having fun and getting challenged.”

Most of what Cook has seen tells him the program’s culture is strong.