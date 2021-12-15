 Skip to main content
Watch now: A glimpse into the Huskers' preparations for the Final Four
Watch now: A glimpse into the Huskers' preparations for the Final Four

2021 Final Four

The NCAA Final Four for college volleyball is at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, this week.

 NCAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Final Four week has officially started for the Nebraska volleyball team.

The Huskers arrived here via charter airplane on Wednesday morning. Wednesday also included a news conference and a 90-minute practice. The practice was open to the public with about 300 people in attendance, including fans and coaches in town for the AVCA convention.

Nebraska will play Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Nebraska also played in Columbus for the Final Four in 2016.

“We’re excited to be here,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “Pitt is a really good team and we're going to have a great challenge in front of us.”

Check out videos of the Huskers' open practice Wednesday

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost talks Signing Day, new coaches, transfer portal plans

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Husker News