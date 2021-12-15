Watch now: A glimpse into the Huskers' preparations for the Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Final Four week has officially started for the Nebraska volleyball team.
The Huskers arrived here via charter airplane on Wednesday morning. Wednesday also included a news conference and a 90-minute practice. The practice was open to the public with about 300 people in attendance, including fans and coaches in town for the AVCA convention.
Nebraska will play Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Nebraska also played in Columbus for the Final Four in 2016.
“We’re excited to be here,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “Pitt is a really good team and we're going to have a great challenge in front of us.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
