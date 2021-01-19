Want to watch Husker volleyball on TV this year? You'll have plenty of chances

The Nebraska volleyball team will not be able to play in front of a packed Devaney Sports Center this season.

The Huskers, however, will have a lot of exposure.

Nebraska will play on television 15 times this upcoming season, including 12 matches on the Big Ten Network. Nine of the Huskers' 11 home games will be on TV.

Any non-televised games will be streamed on BTNPlus.com, which requires a digital subscription.

Nebraska will open the season at 5 p.m. Friday at Indiana. Both weekend matches against the Hoosiers will not be on television.

Huskers on TV:

Jan. 29, vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m., NET

Feb. 5, vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., NET

Feb. 6, vs. Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 19, vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

Feb. 21, vs. Minnesota, noon, BTN

Feb. 26, at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 27, at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. BTN

March 5, at Illinois, TBA, BTN

March 13, vs. Ohio State, TBA, BTN