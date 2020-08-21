Walk-on Johnson leaves Nebraska volleyball team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman walk-on Abby Johnson has left the Nebraska volleyball team, a spokesperson confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday.

Johnson is a 6-foot-4 middle blocker/right-side hitter from Aviston, Illinois.

Johnson was with the team this summer for strength and conditioning workouts, but she left the team sometime during the first week of practice. Her name is now in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows other colleges to recruit her.

Johnson was viewed as a long-term project, but because of her great size and strength she earned a walk-on offer after attending two Nebraska volleyball camps prior to her senior year of high school.

In joining the Huskers she turned down scholarship offers from Houston and Arkansas State. She also had scholarship offers from several NCAA Division II schools.

For the Huskers, senior Jazz Sweet is a three-year starter at right-side hitter, while Nebraska’s depth at middle blocker is strong with returning starters Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach; graduate transfer Kayla Caffey; and freshman Kalynn Meyer.