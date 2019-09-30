The Nebraska athletic department received a lot of national exposure last week with the announcement that the school will build a $155-million facility that will house the Nebraska football team, but also have areas for all student-athletes to use.
There was also ESPN's College "GameDay" in town and the prime-time Nebraska-Ohio State football game.
That’s all great, but as far as helping to recruit elite volleyball players to Nebraska, it was just as impactful what some Husker alums did while playing for the United States women’s national team over the past two weeks.
Ex-Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes were on the U.S. team that placed second at the FIVB World Cup late Saturday. The World Cup is one of the triple crown events, along with the World Championship and Olympics.
The three ex-Huskers were the most from any college on the U.S. roster.
“For you guys, World Cup probably doesn’t mean anything, but World Cup in the world sports is probably second to the Olympics,” said Nebraska coach John Cook on Monday. “It was over 15 days and we had three players on a roster of (14). That helps us in recruiting, seeing three (Nebraska) players on the USA World Cup team.”
Robinson was named to the Dream Team for the tournament, and also ranked as the best at serve receive in the tournament.
“It’s very impressive,” Cook said. “She’s one of the six best players in the world in the second biggest tournament besides the Olympics. So think about that.”
Newest No. 1 team: There is another new No. 1 in college volleyball. Baylor moved up one spot to No. 1 in the new American Volleyball Coaches Association poll on Monday, marking the third different team to be ranked first in six polls this season. Stanford and Nebraska have also been No. 1.
The Bears have an 11-0 record and have five wins against ranked teams. This is the first time Baylor has ever been No. 1 in the poll. Entering the season, Baylor’s highest all-time ranking was 12th.
Baylor was able to move up one spot after Stanford lost its third match of the season on Sunday, against Washington.
Nebraska (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) moved up one spot to No. 2. Stanford dropped to No. 3.
Five teams earned No. 1 votes this week. Baylor earned 54, Nebraska seven and Stanford, Pittsburgh and BYU one apiece.
This week Nebraska travels to Rutgers on Wednesday and hosts No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.
On a mission: Nebraska won its first two matches of the Big Ten Conference season last week against Illinois and Northwestern.
Junior right-side hitter Jazz Sweet led the Huskers in kills in both matches. In the two matches combined she averaged 3.875 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .410. That was a big improvement from her season averages of 2.31 and .259.
“Jazz was on a mission this weekend, so I hope it keeps up,” Cook said. “I finally saw her on a mission. She was a very inspirited, determined player and had a really big weekend.”
Preparing for the elements: Huff Hall in Champaign, Illinois where the Huskers played the Illini last week, does not have air conditioning, and it can get really hot in the gym for matches early in the season.
So just like a football team that prepares for a game played in the rain by throwing wet footballs, or plays loud music during practice to simulate crowd noise, Cook tried to get the Huskers ready for a hot gym.
During two practices last week, Cook had the air conditioning turned off at the Devaney Sports Center. And Cook said you could notice the difference.
“Our players were all like, ‘The air isn’t on today,’” Cook said. “I said, ‘Yep, get ready for Illinois.'”
Head volleyball coach John Cook talks about the road wins against Illinois and Northwestern and the upcoming game against Rutgers on Sept. 30, 2019.