Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the Nebraska volleyball match on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Wisconsin at the Devaney Sports Center to avoid potential traffic and parking issues.
The Nebraska football hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 3 p.m., and post-game football traffic is expected to peak in the hour leading up to the volleyball match. Fans who are attending both games, and also have a volleyball season parking permit, are advised walking from Memorial Stadium to the Devaney Center after the football game may be the fastest option.
Doors to the Devaney Center will open at 5:30 p.m., and the football game will be televised on the concourse televisions at the Devaney Center.
Football fans who would generally cashier to park at the Devaney Center/Innovation Campus will not be permitted to do so for this football game.