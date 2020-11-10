Volleyball Club Nebraska benefits from ties to Nebraska program, high school head coaches

Volleyball Club Nebraska, the Lincoln club founded and owned by former Nebraska volleyball player Maggie Griffin, has about 60 teams and needs a lot of coaches.
But the 10-year-old club has benefited from having many knowledgeable and passionate people willing to coach the teams, which range from kindergarten aged to top college prospects.
And VCN benefits from being in the same city as the Nebraska volleyball program, and at various times has had coaches who were current Nebraska players, former Huskers, Nebraska graduate managers and even for one year Nebraska full-time assistant coach Jaylen Reyes.
Every year the Nebraska volleyball team has a few graduate managers. They’re usually former college and pro players and aspiring college coaches. With the Huskers they help run practice, but they also observe a lot of what coach John Cook does in practice and matches.
Then during the college offseason they can go to VCN and coach their own teams, gaining valuable experience. Past Nebraska graduate managers who coached at VCN are now full-time assistant coaches at Louisville (Dan Meske), Omaha (Kelly O’Connor) and Santa Clara (Bre Mackie).
Griffin likes having Nebraska gradate managers as VCN coaches because they’ve had different experiences with club and college programs before coming to Lincoln.
“They’re only going to be here for a few years, but it’s fun to learn from them while they’re here,” Griffin said. “That’s a really great connection that we have.”
While there are some restrictions, college full-time coaches are able to coach club teams. Reyes coached one of the top VCN teams last spring, getting to work with a few future Huskers.
Nebraska players Hayley Densberger and Nicklin Hames have coached at the club, but won’t be able to this year.
Former Huskers Tara Mueller, Cecilia Hall and Jordan Wilberger coach at VCN.
Another way that VCN is unique is that there are several high school head coaches who coach a VCN team during the offseason.
This year that list includes Terri Neujahr (Waverly), Mark Novotny (Lincoln Southwest), Nicole Gingery (Lincoln East), Steph Wilcox (Lincoln High), Ty Peteranetz (Weeping Water), Makayla Westphal (Crete) and Emily Restau (Milford).
Those coaches usually coach players ages 14 to 18.
“I think they just like training kids in a different way,” said Griffin of the high school coaches. “It’s fun for them to work with kids outside of their school. And we learn from them, and they learn from us. I think it’s really valuable having high school coaches."
At VCN, players’ goals range from making it to NCAA Division I to being a better high school player.
“A lot of kids come to us and say, ‘I just want to make varsity next year. I’ve never played varsity,’” Griffin said. “It’s cool to help create that opportunity for those kids, too.”
VCN players come to Lincoln from as far away as North Platte and Howells. Players from high school teams at Gretna, Millard West and Minden play at VCN. In past years they’ve had players from Kansas.
VCN has teams that play an extensive tournament schedule, and has had teams place in the top five at nationals.
But another option is VCN League. That’s not as big of a financial and time commitment, with teams playing tournaments in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island. The players still get good training, and it’s a popular option for multi-sport athletes.
“With our club teams, we’re going to travel to Orlando, Chicago, Des Moines, Kansas City, because those are kids that want to try and be recruited by Division I programs, and be seen,” Griffin said. “And we’ve found there are a lot of kids that want to play collegiately, but they want to play somewhere that’s maybe Division II or NAIA where they don’t need to travel all over and spend a lot of money. It’s really grown a lot, and the level for both groups just continues to get higher and higher every year.”
