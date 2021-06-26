USA volleyball wins third straight VNL title; Wong-Orantes named tourney's top libero

If the U.S. Women's National Team was looking for an extra boost heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it got one Friday in Rimini, Italy.

Team USA, which features three former Huskers on its roster, defeated Brazil 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 to win its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League crown.

In addition to some hardware, the Americans were awarded $1 million in prize money.

Former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes was named the tournament's best libero.

Outside hitter and Illinois graduate Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, who was named the tournament MVP, led all scorers with 22 points, including a match-high 18 kills.

Wong-Orantes was credited with a team-high 14 digs and seven successful receptions. Another former Husker, Jordan Larson, contributed with 11 points (10 kills and one block).

Larson, the team captain, said she was proud of her team, but also happy to be heading home.

“It’s a really hard tournament,” she said. “I am really proud of our team that kept fighting and kept competing through this whole five weeks. It’s been fun but long.”

Ex-Husker Kelsey Robinson did not enter the match.