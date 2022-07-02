US volleyball team wins long match to improve to 10-1 at VNL

Turkey took the U.S. women’s national volleyball team to the brink Saturday afternoon, but key plays by Annie Drews, Kelsey Robinson and Hannah Tapp helped lead the U.S. to a five-set victory (25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 23-25, 18-16) in the Volleyball Nations League in Calgary, Alberta.

The U.S. women are in first place in the VNL standings at 10-1 and have assured themselves a place in the Final Round on July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey. The U.S. finishes VNL pool play Sunday against Germany.

Robinson, the former Nebraska All-American, had 19 kills and two ace serves. At libero, Justine Wong-Orantes led all players with 17 digs.

The U.S. led Turkey in kills (75-72) and ace serves (9-2), but were outblocked by Turkey 12-5.

