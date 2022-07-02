 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US volleyball team wins long match to improve to 10-1 at VNL

Kelsey Robinson action 2021

Kelsey Robinson serves for the United States national team during a match in 2021 against Netherlands in Rimini, Italy.

 FIVB file photo

Turkey took the U.S. women’s national volleyball team to the brink Saturday afternoon, but key plays by Annie Drews, Kelsey Robinson and Hannah Tapp helped lead the U.S. to a five-set victory (25-22, 18-25, 27-25, 23-25, 18-16) in the Volleyball Nations League in Calgary, Alberta.

The U.S. women are in first place in the VNL standings at 10-1 and have assured themselves a place in the Final Round on July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey. The U.S. finishes VNL pool play Sunday against Germany.

Robinson, the former Nebraska All-American, had 19 kills and two ace serves. At libero, Justine Wong-Orantes led all players with 17 digs.

The U.S. led Turkey in kills (75-72) and ace serves (9-2), but were outblocked by Turkey 12-5.

Q&A with Maggie Mendelson: Early impressions of NU, 'Fangirling' over John Cook, Youth national teams — and Crumbl Cookies
