US national team improves to 9-1 at Volleyball Nations League

The United States women's national volleyball team used a new lineup, but got the same result on Thursday with a sweep of Serbia at the Volleyball Nations League tournament in Calgary, Alberta.

The No. 1-ranked Americans won 25-17, 33-31, 25-16. The U.S. remains in first place in the standings with a 9-1 record. Japan (8-1) did not play Thursday and is in second place. The U.S. has assured itself a trip to the Final Round as part of the final eight teams on July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey.

Only setter Jordyn Poulter and libero Justine Wong-Orantes played both Wednesday and Thursday, while Kathryn Plummer and Sarah Wilhite Parsons played at outside hitter on Thursday, Hannah Tapp and Haleigh Washington were in the middle and Jordan Thompson was on the right.

There was no loss of quality as the U.S. led Serbia, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, in kills (48-44), blocks (9-5) and ace serves (5-4).

Plummer led all scorers with 18 points on a match-high 16 kills (.500 hitting efficiency) and two blocks. Wong-Orantes was credited with seven digs and four successful serve receptions.

