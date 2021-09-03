Upset-minded Omaha forces No. 4 Huskers to scrap plan; NU tops Georgia in evening match

First, the Omaha volleyball team played so well in the first set it made Nebraska scrap its plan for keeping a few key players on the bench.
Then, the Mavericks took the fourth-ranked Huskers all the way to a fifth set on Friday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.
Two times Omaha led in sets, 1-0 and 2-1, making an upset at least a possibility. Nebraska turned up its level of play over the final 45 minutes of the match to rally in five sets, 16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7.
A few hours later Nebraska rallied again, winning both matches it played on Friday in the Ameritas Players Challenge. In the evening match, the Huskers came back after losing the first set to beat Georgia 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16. Nebraska is now 4-0 this season.
Nebraska leads the all-time series against Omaha 17-1, although most of those matches came prior to the Mavericks moving to NCAA Division I. Omaha didn’t take a set from the Huskers when they last played in 2017.
The Mavs — with 11 players from the state on the roster — were the more aggressive team for most of the match, Nebraska coach John Cook said.
Madi Kubik had 16 kills, and Lindsay Krause added 12 kills and 10 blocks to lead the Huskers.
Omaha forced Nebraska to go to its bench to win the match, bringing in both Lexi Sun and Kayla Caffey after they didn’t start. Caffey finished with six kills on 10 attempts after sitting the first three sets. She also had seven blocks.
Nebraska wanted to play a lot of people because of a challenging tournament schedule where the Huskers play three matches in two days.
“I wanted to try and play a couple of different lineups to keep people fresh, but we had to abandon that after the first set,” Cook said.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames played for the first time this season after missing the first two matches with an ankle injury. The Huskers began the match in a 6-2 offense that brought in Anni Evans and Whitney Lauenstein off the bench.
But for the final four sets, Nebraska was back in a 5-1 offense with Hames as the full-time setter.
“We worked on a 6-2 (offense) and our plan was to run that one match and it would save Nicklin a little bit,” Cook said. “That was kind of the plan, but it wasn’t going very well and we were not in a rhythm at all. UNO made that happen. I just thought our only chance is to try and get a rhythm going and go to a 5-1.”
After trailing in sets 2-1, Nebraska had to win the fourth set to extend the match. The fourth set was close until Nebraska went on a 6-0 run for a 17-9 lead. Kenzie Knuckles served, with Keonilei Akana as the setter for that run. Nebraska won 25-13 to tie the match 2-2.
Nebraska got the start it needed in the quick fifth set, taking control with a 3-0 run for a 5-2 lead. Kubik had back-to-back kills, and Krause a block in that stretch.
Nebraska hit .400 in the fifth set and forced a side out on all seven attempts.
“We finally got to them in set five there,” Cook said. “We got some great serves on them and messed them up a little bit and put their hitters at a disadvantage.”
The Huskers had to go for it in the fifth set, Hames said, and they did.
“We really went for it in the fifth set, and I don’t think we did that the entire (match),” Hames said.
Outside hitter Rachel Fairbanks led Omaha (1-2) with 16 kills.
The four teams in the tournament — Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia and Omaha — have been evenly matched, with the first three matches on Friday each going five sets and no sweeps.
In the 3-1 win against Georgia, the Huskers really got rolling in the fourth set, scoring on a back-row kill by Kenzie Knuckles, a diving dig by Lexi Rodriguez and a huge kill from Caffey. In the fourth set, Nebraska had 12 kills on just 16 attempts with a .625 hitting percentage.
Nebraska played closer to its potential in the fourth set, Cook said.
“That was Husker volleyball,” he said. “That’s what I see every day in the gym. I’m not sure we missed a serve in the fourth (set). We were passing well, except there at the end. We were playing good volleyball, and making it really hard and putting pressure on Georgia. Relentless pressure.”
Kubik led the Huskers again with 15 kills. Lauenstein, the freshman right-side hitter from Waverly, added eight kills off the bench, hitting .429.
Callie Schwarzenbach had six blocks.
The Georgia-Nebraska matchup was scheduled for last season as a matchup between sisters Lauren (Nebraska) and Amber Stivrins (Georgia). The match got moved to this season, but Lauren Stivrins is injured and didn’t play. Amber Stivrins was one of Georgia’s best players in the match with 11 kills, two blocks and two ace serve.
Several members of the Stivrins’ family and friends sat in the sixth row of the Nebraska section. They started cheers when Amber Stivrins got a kill, but also cheered when the Huskers got a block.
