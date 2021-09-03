Upset-minded Omaha forces No. 4 Huskers to scrap plan; NU tops Georgia in evening match

Nebraska wanted to play a lot of people because of a challenging tournament schedule where the Huskers play three matches in two days.

“I wanted to try and play a couple of different lineups to keep people fresh, but we had to abandon that after the first set,” Cook said.

Senior setter Nicklin Hames played for the first time this season after missing the first two matches with an ankle injury. The Huskers began the match in a 6-2 offense that brought in Anni Evans and Whitney Lauenstein off the bench.

But for the final four sets, Nebraska was back in a 5-1 offense with Hames as the full-time setter.

“We worked on a 6-2 (offense) and our plan was to run that one match and it would save Nicklin a little bit,” Cook said. “That was kind of the plan, but it wasn’t going very well and we were not in a rhythm at all. UNO made that happen. I just thought our only chance is to try and get a rhythm going and go to a 5-1.”

After trailing in sets 2-1, Nebraska had to win the fourth set to extend the match. The fourth set was close until Nebraska went on a 6-0 run for a 17-9 lead. Kenzie Knuckles served, with Keonilei Akana as the setter for that run. Nebraska won 25-13 to tie the match 2-2.