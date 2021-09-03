Upset-minded Omaha forces No. 4 Huskers to scrap plan and rally for a five-set victory

“We finally got to them in set five there,” Cook said. “We got some great serves on them and messed them up a little bit and put their hitters at a disadvantage.”

The Huskers had to go for it in the fifth set, Hames said, and they did.

“We had to take big rips in situations and we had to really go for it on our serves because if we got them out of system we felt like we were in the best situation that way,” Hames said. “We really went for it in the fifth set, and I don’t think we did that the entire (match).”

Outside hitter Rachel Fairbanks led Omaha (1-2) with 16 kills.

Nebraska finished with a season-low .191 hitting percentage.

“We were really flat, and the crowd was flat, and they need to ramp it up tonight (against Georgia),” Cook said. “The Mavericks played great. They took it to us, so it was a well-deserved five-game match. I just think we wore them down a little bit at the end.”

Omaha showed it belonged from the start of the match, blocking the Huskers a few times and serving tough while getting out to an 8-2 lead in the first set.

Nebraska was scheduled to play Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday The match will be televised by BTN.