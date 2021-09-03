Upset-minded Omaha forces No. 4 Huskers to scrap plan and rally for a five-set victory

First, the Omaha volleyball team played so well in the first set it made Nebraska scrap its plan for keeping a few key players on the bench.
Then, the Mavericks took the No. 4 Huskers all the way to a fifth set on Friday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.
Omaha twice led in sets, 1-0 and 2-1, making an upset at least a possibility. Nebraska turned up its level of play over the final 45 minutes of the match to rally in five sets, 16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7.
Nebraska leads the all-time series against Omaha 17-1, although most of those matches came prior to the Mavericks moving to NCAA Division I. Omaha didn’t take a set from the Huskers when they last played in 2017.
The Mavs were the more aggressive team for most of the match, Nebraska coach John Cook said.
Madi Kubik had 16 kills, and Lindsay Krause had 12 kills and 10 blocks to lead the Huskers.
Omaha forced Nebraska to go to its bench to win the match, bringing in both Lexi Sun and Kayla Caffey after they didn’t start. Caffey finished with six kills on 10 attempts after sitting the first three sets. She also had seven blocks.
Nebraska wanted to play a lot of people because of a challenging tournament schedule where the Huskers play three matches in two days.
“I wanted to try and play a couple of different lineups to keep people fresh, but we had to abandon that after the first set,” Cook said.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames played for the first time this season after missing the first two matches with an ankle injury. The Huskers began the match in a 6-2 offense that brought in Anni Evans and Whitney Lauenstein off the bench.
But for the final four sets, Nebraska was back in a 5-1 offense with Hames as the full-time setter.
“We worked on a 6-2 (offense) and our plan was to run that one match and it would save Nicklin a little bit,” Cook said. “That was kind of the plan, but it wasn’t going very well and we were not in a rhythm at all. UNO made that happen. I just thought our only chance is to try and get a rhythm going and go to a 5-1.”
After trailing in sets 2-1, Nebraska had to win the fourth set to extend the match. The fourth set was close until Nebraska went on a 6-0 run for a 17-9 lead. Kenzie Knuckles served, with Keonilei Akana as the setter for that run. Nebraska won 25-13 to tie the match 2-2.
Nebraska got the start it needed in the quick fifth set, taking control with a 3-0 run for a 5-2 lead. Kubik had back-to-back kills, and Krause a block in that stretch.
Nebraska hit .400 in the fifth set and forced a side out on all seven attempts.
“We finally got to them in set five there,” Cook said. “We got some great serves on them and messed them up a little bit and put their hitters at a disadvantage.”
The Huskers had to go for it in the fifth set, Hames said, and they did.
“We had to take big rips in situations and we had to really go for it on our serves because if we got them out of system we felt like we were in the best situation that way,” Hames said. “We really went for it in the fifth set, and I don’t think we did that the entire (match).”
Outside hitter Rachel Fairbanks led Omaha (1-2) with 16 kills.
Nebraska finished with a season-low .191 hitting percentage.
“We were really flat, and the crowd was flat, and they need to ramp it up tonight (against Georgia),” Cook said. “The Mavericks played great. They took it to us, so it was a well-deserved five-game match. I just think we wore them down a little bit at the end.”
Omaha showed it belonged from the start of the match, blocking the Huskers a few times and serving tough while getting out to an 8-2 lead in the first set.
Nebraska was scheduled to play Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday The match will be televised by BTN.
On Friday morning, Georgia (3-1) beat Arizona State in five sets, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7. Amber Stivrins, a Georgia outside hitter and the younger sister of Lauren Stivrins, had 15 kills and an ace serve on match point.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.