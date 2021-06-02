 Skip to main content
United States national team still unbeaten at FIVB Volleyball Nations League
Kelsey Robinson vs. Mexico

Former Nebraska volleyball player Kelsey Robinson goes up for an attack during a match against Mexico in 2019.

 NORCECA

After two weeks of matches, the United States women’s national volleyball team is still undefeated in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament in Rimini, Italy.

The Americans improved to 6-0 on Wednesday after beating Thailand 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.

Outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley led all scorers with 18 points on 11 kills (.500 hitting percentage), a match-high four ace serves and three blocks.

During Tuesday’s three-set win against Netherlands, all three former Huskers playing with the national team — Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes — started the match. Robinson led all scorers with 13 points on 10 kills and one block to go with her two aces.

Briefly

Former Nebraska player Jazz Sweet has announced she’ll begin her professional volleyball career playing in the Czech Republic.

